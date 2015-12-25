Shot 078 - TV UI - Player Card

Today's upload is an on-screen UI overlay for showing the statistics of a player during a game. This one particularly highlights the player's average season statistics, then shows his current score mid-game against his teammates.

Quite a weird one, and as it turns out I'm not a massive fan of the way it's turned out, but just wanted to make sure it was an adaptable design that could be applied in theory to other situations. Onto the next one!

@2x. Thoughts welcome.