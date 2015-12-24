Shot 077 - Choose Category

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Today's upload is a screen for scrolling through a series of different interests and choosing categories you'd like to follow. Once you've picked a couple you can proceed to the next screen.
Nothing particularly new here, but sometimes I wish making selections was as simple as this. Anyway, moving on!
@2x. Thoughts welcome.