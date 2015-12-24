Shot 077 - Choose Category

Husam Elfaki

Today's upload is a screen for scrolling through a series of different interests and choosing categories you'd like to follow. Once you've picked a couple you can proceed to the next screen.

Nothing particularly new here, but sometimes I wish making selections was as simple as this. Anyway, moving on!

@2x. Thoughts welcome.

