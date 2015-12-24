Suhas Hole

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year 2016!

Suhas Hole
Suhas Hole
  • Save
Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year 2016! 2016! year new happy a and christmas merry
Download color palette

Look forward to the lovely time
You will spend with your loved ones
Make the most of all the moments
So that the Christmas be more fun
Joy and happiness for you all the way
On this Merry Christmas day,

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

View all tags
Posted on Dec 24, 2015
Suhas Hole
Suhas Hole

More by Suhas Hole

View profile
    • Like