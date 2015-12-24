Evgeny Tkhorzhevsky

Folded Pen. How to?

Evgeny Tkhorzhevsky
Evgeny Tkhorzhevsky
  • Save
Folded Pen. How to? lettering artist calligraphy artist evgeny tkhorzhevsky calligraphy and lettering artist hand lettering logo lettering logo calligraphy logo type font logo calligraphy et lettering
Download color palette

Check my new video about Folded Pen design:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qDaMbbZmtRw

Evgeny Tkhorzhevsky
Evgeny Tkhorzhevsky

More by Evgeny Tkhorzhevsky

View profile
    • Like