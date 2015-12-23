Emily Zalla
Letterpressed Holiday Card

Emily Zalla
Emily Zalla for Hyperquake
Letterpressed Holiday Card greeting card letterpress stars snow lettering town village building christmas holiday
Letterpressed this wintery card as part of a holiday gift for Hyperquake's clients. Wish I could take credit for the lettering, but that was all @Nicholas Moegly.

Printed by licketysplitpress.com

Check out video of the printing process here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0IkCzBNIeks

