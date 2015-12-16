Made by Munsters

PledgeClass

Made by Munsters
Made by Munsters
Hire Us
  • Save
PledgeClass angular rails ux ui web app fraternity sorority
PledgeClass angular rails ux ui web app fraternity sorority
PledgeClass angular rails ux ui web app fraternity sorority
Download color palette
  1. pledgeclass.jpg
  2. pledgeclasshome.jpg
  3. pledgeclasspoints.jpg

Made by Munsters is building PledgeClass. It's an app for sororities and fraternities to manage their individual chapters. It's an internal tool we created and built, and plan to continue marketing.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 16, 2015
Made by Munsters
Made by Munsters
Storytellers who design & engineer proven solutions
Hire Us

More by Made by Munsters

View profile
    • Like