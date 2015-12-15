Hallie Verrier Sullivan
Supermassive Launch geometric futuristic fun space launch game ios mobile
I'm thrilled to announce the space shooter game I have been working on is finally in the app store! You can play Supermassive on iPhone and iPad and it's free to download.

Raizlabs | Twitter | Download | Blog |

