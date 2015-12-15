Responsive website Sociale kaart Pro Praktijksteun

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
When looking at this part of the website we see an interesting interface that combines intuitive filtering and a interactive Google Maps. The “Sociale kaart” is the center and hearth of the entire platform. This is where the connecting takes place.
The two target groups are clearly separated by consistent color usage. The filtering will trigger live updates and there is a switch between map and list view.
We want you to try and interact with the “Sociale kaart”
www.praktijksteun.nl/sociale-kaart