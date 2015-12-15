Responsive website Sociale kaart Pro Praktijksteun

When looking at this part of the website we see an interesting interface that combines intuitive filtering and a interactive Google Maps. The “Sociale kaart” is the center and hearth of the entire platform. This is where the connecting takes place.

The two target groups are clearly separated by consistent color usage. The filtering will trigger live updates and there is a switch between map and list view.



We want you to try and interact with the “Sociale kaart”

www.praktijksteun.nl/sociale-kaart