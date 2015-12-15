Third Floor Design

Responsive website Sociale kaart Pro Praktijksteun

Third Floor Design
Third Floor Design
  • Save
Responsive website Sociale kaart Pro Praktijksteun webdesign responsive identity flatdesign modern easy to use clear usability design user-interface online tool
Download color palette

When looking at this part of the website we see an interesting interface that combines intuitive filtering and a interactive Google Maps. The “Sociale kaart” is the center and hearth of the entire platform. This is where the connecting takes place.

The two target groups are clearly separated by consistent color usage. The filtering will trigger live updates and there is a switch between map and list view.

We want you to try and interact with the “Sociale kaart”
www.praktijksteun.nl/sociale-kaart

Third Floor Design
Third Floor Design

More by Third Floor Design

View profile
    • Like