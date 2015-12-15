Joe Constanti

Platonic's are awesome!

shape cyan 3d cinema maxon c4d platonic
I have been so inactive on this site and as a new years resolution I want to get back into it all.

Thought I'd start early. Hope you all have a very good Christmas and New Year!

Posted on Dec 15, 2015
