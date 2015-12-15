Gweno

BB8 Droid Animation

Gweno
Gweno
  • Save
BB8 Droid Animation fun droid gweno cinema4d star wars bb8 gif animation
Download color palette

Little modeling and animating exercice with BB8 droid, for the new Star Wars, coming very soon.

Made with Cinema4D only.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 15, 2015
Gweno
Gweno

More by Gweno

View profile
    • Like