Eesti. Northeast.

Eesti. Northeast. shape symbol badge logo brand estonia eesti
Symbol proposal for the public marketing face of our small and cute country: a big chance and a big responsibility.
Would appreciate any feedback, and if you like it you can press "L" and vote for it here - http://misoneesti.err.ee/eesti-north-east/

Posted on Dec 15, 2015
