Secret Santa App

Aloha!
I love winter, snow, Christmas trees... And what I love the most is GIVING and RECEIVING presents. All over the world, families and friends give presents to each other. But how hard it is to find a cool and desired gift for the person you want to congratulate, do you agree? Especially for me it is a great problem, so the idea of making such app appeared. Just imagine: all your close people installed our app, created a profile and added their wishes to a personal lists. And all you will have to do is to check out somebody`s Wish List and make a gift! And if you want to make a surprise you can congratulate anonymously ;)
Become a Secret Santa for your nearest and dearest!
