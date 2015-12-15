Studio Carreras

II Philosophy Festival – Barcelona Pensa

print minimalist minimal spain barcelona minimalism posters philosophy
Series of posters created for the different events of Barcelona Pensa, the 2nd edition of the philosophy festival in Barcelona, Spain. Each visual represents the idea behind the activity (science and philosophy; old regime and revolution; access to the truth; apocalypse; etc.

Posted on Dec 15, 2015
