George Wood

Ampersand Conference 2015 Notes

George Wood
George Wood
  • Save
Ampersand Conference 2015 Notes typography design notes web red oswald conference ampersand
Download color palette

I put together a little site with some notes taken at this years Ampersand Conference on typography in Brighton last month.

Click here to check out the site!

View all tags
Posted on Dec 15, 2015
George Wood
George Wood

More by George Wood

View profile
    • Like