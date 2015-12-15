Amrita Banerjee

Tag Cloud for Nokia Lumia 920

Amrita Banerjee
Amrita Banerjee
  • Save
Tag Cloud for Nokia Lumia 920 features mobile tagcloud
Download color palette

This is a very old work of mine for Nokia's Facebook page. This one is promoting Nokia Lumia 920 and its features.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 15, 2015
Amrita Banerjee
Amrita Banerjee

More by Amrita Banerjee

View profile
    • Like