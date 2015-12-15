Mika Melvas

Happy holidays

Mika Melvas
Mika Melvas
  • Save
Happy holidays lettering type script brush typography
Download color palette

This is a lettering exercise I've been doing lately. All the type is custom made.

Bigger version at Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/p/_SFA0yoFf5/

View all tags
Posted on Dec 15, 2015
Mika Melvas
Mika Melvas

More by Mika Melvas

View profile
    • Like