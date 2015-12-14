Glendon Grapperhaus

Christmas Tree

A Christmas tree setting I created while making my family's yearly Christmas Postcard. Inspiration from @Dennis Cortes. Also, shout out to him for the dribbble invite!

Posted on Dec 14, 2015
