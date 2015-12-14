Emanuele Colombo
Antimatter

Youtube Rewind 2015

Emanuele Colombo
Antimatter
Emanuele Colombo for Antimatter
Hire Us
  • Save
Youtube Rewind 2015 loop after effects doodle character youtube
Download color palette

First project of an hopefully long-lasting collaboration with the Youtube design team, here’s a little doodle I did for the Youtube Rewind 2015 initiative, based on Silento’s hit “Watch me (Whip/Nae Nae)".

Follow me on:
Behance | Twitter | Instagram

Youtube rewind still 2x
Rebound of
Youtube Rewind
By Markus Magnusson
View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2015
Antimatter
Antimatter
Hire Us

More by Antimatter

View profile
    • Like