Cindy Albanese

Kitambaa Business Cards

Cindy Albanese
Cindy Albanese
  • Save
Kitambaa Business Cards design logo branding
Download color palette

Branding for Kitambaa which is a clothing company that uses sustainable resources and fair labor production.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2015
Cindy Albanese
Cindy Albanese

More by Cindy Albanese

View profile
    • Like