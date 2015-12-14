Kristina Sabaite

Cruelty Free

Cruelty Free illustration ginger watercolor vegan animal bunny beauty girl
Inspired by Cruelty Free cosmetics - companies who refuse to experiment on animals and for me the Real Beauty is never based on cruelty.

Posted on Dec 14, 2015
