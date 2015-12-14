Joel Pendleton

Minimalist Pomodoro Timer

Joel Pendleton
Joel Pendleton
  • Save
Minimalist Pomodoro Timer 014 daily ui ux ui
Download color palette

Hey Dribbble! I'm Joel Pendleton. I use the pomodoro technique to improve my productivity. The majority of the pomodoro apps are cluttered so I thought why not make it simple? This thought led to this shot; I hope you enjoy. Any constructive criticism is appreciated.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2015
Joel Pendleton
Joel Pendleton

More by Joel Pendleton

View profile
    • Like