Dribbble Invite & Design Opportunity!

Hello Dribbblers or soon to be Dribbblers,
Misia Clive at Event Farm (me) is offering you a chance at TWO Dribbble invites, but even more excitingly, a Design Internship with possibility for full time with an amazing team here in LA !! What a great way to start your careers :)
For the chance at the Dribbble invites, email me at misia.clive@eventfarm.com with a link to your portfolio, or a few of your favorite pieces! And don't forget to follow Event Farm! Same goes for the internship!! Or apply here !