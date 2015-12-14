Track your Soccer Stats on Jogabo

MAKE EVERY GAME COUNT

Check-in every time you play and track your stats to discover a whole new side of your game.

• Automatically get notified when you’re on a field and check in to track your activity

• Record your playing history - from every field you’ve played on to every player you’ve played with

• Track goals, assists, wins/draws/losses, goals for/against, clean sheets, streaks ...

• Challenge yourself to beat personal bests, reach new milestones, and unlock achievements