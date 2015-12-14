Action Camera Navigation

Hans Engebretsen

Navigation that I created for the Garmin VIRB action camera microsite. has a simple subtle hover state allowing the icon to be highlighted and the navigation items to appear more 'button-like' or clickable.

See it live: virb.garmin.com

Posted on Dec 14, 2015
