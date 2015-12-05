Nelu Cebotari

Description Uncover Animation

Nelu Cebotari
Nelu Cebotari
  • Save
Description Uncover Animation parallax animation
Download color palette

An example of subtle animation from my portfolio: http://nelucebotari.com
Project description is uncovered as you scroll

View all tags
Posted on Dec 5, 2015
Nelu Cebotari
Nelu Cebotari

More by Nelu Cebotari

View profile
    • Like