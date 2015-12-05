Faraz Aziz

Food Ordering App

Faraz Aziz
Faraz Aziz
  • Save
Food Ordering App iphone ios ux mobile design ui food
Download color palette

Food ordering app concept with card style view for going through various plates!

View all tags
Posted on Dec 5, 2015
Faraz Aziz
Faraz Aziz

More by Faraz Aziz

View profile
    • Like