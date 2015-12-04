Parker Young

Animated Font - A B C

Animated Font - A B C text transition low poly font animated
Finished all of the backend work, control setup and expressions in After Effects. Time to crank out the rest!

Download: https://gumroad.com/l/SWiEP
Tutorial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oPRFJW4MI4o

Posted on Dec 4, 2015
