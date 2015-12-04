Jeff Sheldon

Slow & Steady Wins

It's not always about speed. Winning is all about consistency. (Just ask the tortoise.)

New 8"x 10" letterpress prints. Printed with silver foil on 200lb black stock.

Posted on Dec 4, 2015
