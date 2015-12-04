gara

DK coin

DK coin nintendo games design graphic after effects 3d faux animation gif dk
Fist time doing Faux 3d, I spent some time trying to work my head around the technique and this is what I achieved, and yep, I know it's snappy. Tips on this technique will be greatly appreciated :)

Ps. Yeaaah, huge fan of the Donkey Kong franchise.

Posted on Dec 4, 2015
the long lost disciple of michelangelo
