AlienValley

Freebie: Book Cover Mockup

AlienValley
AlienValley
  • Save
Freebie: Book Cover Mockup branding book cover mockup book mockup book cover cover book mock-up mock up mockup design psd freebie
Download color palette

I think this looks better than the previous book mockup and I hope you will find it at least as useful.

Click Here to Download this Freebie

536a602a06caf0ab9d43ba0900be7164
Rebound of
Freebie: Clean Book Mockup
By AlienValley
AlienValley
AlienValley

More by AlienValley

View profile
    • Like