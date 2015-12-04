Partnering For Success - Free Ebook

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We simply couldn't wait for the official launch on Monday, so for you only, we wanted to announce the release of our new ebook, Partnering for Success!
We want you to be able to create the best projects possible, while finding the best web partner possible. So whether you're a creative who shares these tips with your clients, or a business owner ready to find success with your next digital project, we invite you to read and share. And most importantly, of course, is finding success on your next project!
Special thanks to our friends at Hanno, InVision App, and One Design Company.
http://authenticff.com/partnering-for-success