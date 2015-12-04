Tim Resudek
PayPal

Lumi Stamp Station

Tim Resudek
PayPal
Tim Resudek for PayPal
  • Save
Lumi Stamp Station silkscreen paypal meetup stamp lumi
Download color palette

Thanks to everyone who attended our first meetup last night. Everyone seems to have loved the the Scout Books and the Lumi stamps.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 4, 2015
PayPal
PayPal
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by PayPal

View profile
    • Like