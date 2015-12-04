Pete Lada
Progress button (obj-c) [gif]

not-a-prototype gif objective-c loading progress button
I was recently inspired by Apple's progress buttons in the app store, so I decided to create my own to use within Guidebook. This is a screen recording of the actual button running in the app (not a prototype).

[edit] we decided to take this one further and open source it. Details here: http://engineering.guidebook.com/2015/12/15/guidebooks-progress-button-open-sourced/

Posted on Dec 4, 2015
