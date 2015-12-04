Bulls Concept/Excersize

Matt Walker

I was looking at the Bulls logo for my sons youth basketball team and I was shocked how poor the execution was. I have seen people do something similar in the past, but I wanted to show what a simple cleaning up that 99% of the world would never even know it changed would do to help it.

Posted on Dec 4, 2015
