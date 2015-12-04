modern8

Ritual Chocolate T-Shirt

modern8
modern8
  • Save
Ritual Chocolate T-Shirt monoline line art t-shirt design t-shirt utah park city chocolate company chocolate
Download color palette

A t-shirt design for Ritual Chocolate, a chocolate company in Park City, Utah. The design was to reflect the nature and lifestyle of Park City, with a strong connection to some forthcoming additional design work incorporating similar monoline natural elements.

modern8
modern8

More by modern8

View profile
    • Like