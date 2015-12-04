Pilot

18 Days of Star Wars: Rex!

18 Days of Star Wars: Rex! illustration line look sketch packaging clone wars rex clone trooper star wars
Day 4 of 18:
Clone Trooper Rex anchored our line look for Lucasfilm's 2010 packaging refresh. Check out some of our recent line looks for the Star Wars franchise here.

