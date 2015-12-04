Brett Schnacky

Erickson Excavating

Erickson Excavating construction equipment excavate design branding logo type typography
Had a lot of fun with this logo exploration for an excavation and construction client.

The result features a combination of icon and logotype for versatility in applications. The client requested to maintain the “double-E” of their previous logo, which you can see in the bucket icon.

Posted on Dec 4, 2015
