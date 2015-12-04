Matt Zoeller

Armadillo

Armadillo cute design animal character illustration armadillo
Trying (and falling very short) to imitate the style of David Lanham. He does some amazing work and is a huge inspiration to my illustrative attempts. Hopefully I can work this little guy into a full scene one day. Let me know your thoughts!

Posted on Dec 4, 2015
