Andy Leverenz

RIP Scott Weiland

Andy Leverenz
Andy Leverenz
  • Save
RIP Scott Weiland inspiration memorial music
Download color palette

Scott Weiland has always been a big inspiration of mine musically. I got news he had passed at the age of 48 this morning while on tour doing what he loved. Good music is dying and along with it pivotal musicians who have made huge impacts in the past decades. All of the modern music will never compare. RIP Scott.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 4, 2015
Andy Leverenz
Andy Leverenz

More by Andy Leverenz

View profile
    • Like