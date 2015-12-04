Product Page

Hey, guys!

Check out what we`ve found here! Guys make something unbelievable! The collection is made out of original vintage Soviet blankets and the unique pieces are available. I think it`s great especially for hipsters ;) So we decided to realize the e-commerce app concept. Catch some screens! What do you think about?

Made with love by Cleveroad