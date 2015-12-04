Jeff van Steijn

Rabobank login

Jeff van Steijn
Jeff van Steijn
  • Save
Rabobank login iphone touchid ios app login dailyui rabobank
Download color palette

Redesign login screen for Rabobank App(Unofficial). A few months ago Rabobank redesign their complete app. Without success if you ask me. Besides a few design mistakes the app feels a bit too childish for a bank app. I think this doesn't match the Rabobank branding and it's definitely not what I prefer. With this login screen I tried to make it more serious, but not too boring. With touch ID ofcourse;). DailyUI #001

Full view

View all tags
Posted on Dec 4, 2015
Jeff van Steijn
Jeff van Steijn

More by Jeff van Steijn

View profile
    • Like