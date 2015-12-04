Rabobank login

Redesign login screen for Rabobank App(Unofficial). A few months ago Rabobank redesign their complete app. Without success if you ask me. Besides a few design mistakes the app feels a bit too childish for a bank app. I think this doesn't match the Rabobank branding and it's definitely not what I prefer. With this login screen I tried to make it more serious, but not too boring. With touch ID ofcourse;). DailyUI #001

