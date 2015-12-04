Rabobank login

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Redesign login screen for Rabobank App(Unofficial). A few months ago Rabobank redesign their complete app. Without success if you ask me. Besides a few design mistakes the app feels a bit too childish for a bank app. I think this doesn't match the Rabobank branding and it's definitely not what I prefer. With this login screen I tried to make it more serious, but not too boring. With touch ID ofcourse;). DailyUI #001
Full view