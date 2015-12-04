Teodora Tasic

Smarty-pants snow winter art digital camping drawing daily illustration
This is one of the ilustrations from the series done for a client with a topic of educational and working camps. #konstrukt #dailyillustration

https://www.behance.net/gallery/33377301/Volunteers-illustration-project

Posted on Dec 4, 2015
