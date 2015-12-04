Panos Makrostergios

Deposit screens

Deposit screens casino checkout experience
My suggestion to a checkout/deposit flow, where initially the most important part is the amount with suggestions to other amounts as shortcuts. A user also sees the relation of current and updated balance when altering the amount.

Next step is the CVV code, with minimal interaction from the user. And lastly the receipt with optional call to actions.

Hope you like it!

Posted on Dec 4, 2015
