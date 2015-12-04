Sascha Michael Trinkaus

SVG+GSAP Animation - Pinecone Logo Easter-Egg - Codepen.io
A byproduct of integration work into Mad Mimi. GreenSock really makes it easy to animate individual SVG elements one after the other with the .staggerFrom() method. If you wanna try it out for yourself, take a peek at this Codepen. Logo by my good folks over at @gopinecone.

Posted on Dec 4, 2015
