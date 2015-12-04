Natalie Heise

Holy Cow

Holy Cow handwritten type
Practicing some hand lettering and slowly starting some work for Shutocon. Although it's in March I like taking a lot of time to prepare and improve. Thank you to my lovely sister for letting me join her

Posted on Dec 4, 2015
