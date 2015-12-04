Martin David

Lens Icons

Martin David
Martin David
  • Save
Lens Icons outline photography lenses lens iconography illustration glyph iphone ios icons icon
Download color palette

heya,

some lenses for an photography based icon-set I´m working on.

E434cc64936e2cd137a33a4d23351150
Rebound of
Camera Icons
By Martin David
Martin David
Martin David
The iconographer you are looking for.

More by Martin David

View profile
    • Like