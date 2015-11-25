🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I've been working on an iconset for Android for the past little while. Hoping to release the pack in the google play store sometime in 2016 when we hit 500 icons. We're currently looking for an android dev to add to our team of two to build out the pack to work with various launchers.
Msg me if you're interested.