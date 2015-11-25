Kyle Loaney

SF cutting room floor

Kyle Loaney
Kyle Loaney
Hire Me
  • Save
SF cutting room floor branding identity symbol mark logo street factory f s wrench bolt
Download color palette

Been working on some branding lately and this is just a quick brand identity whipped up based off this particular mark I designed. I actually got really stoked on this one because it represents what we do as well has the S the F tied up inside the logo and it creates a nice little icon.

Unfortunately this one didn't make the cut and is on the cutting room floor.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 25, 2015
Kyle Loaney
Kyle Loaney
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Kyle Loaney

View profile
    • Like