🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Part of an illustration I've been working on trying to create numbers out of simple shapes. The forms were the easy part, but texture has never really been my jam. Still fairly satisfied with how the vector textures are turning out.
Would love some feedback on the readability of the three and any texture advice anyone might have.