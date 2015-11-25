Derrick Ligon

Three

Derrick Ligon
Derrick Ligon
  • Save
Three ibm ibm design shapes geometric texture illustration vector numeral number three
Download color palette

Part of an illustration I've been working on trying to create numbers out of simple shapes. The forms were the easy part, but texture has never really been my jam. Still fairly satisfied with how the vector textures are turning out.

Would love some feedback on the readability of the three and any texture advice anyone might have.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 25, 2015
Derrick Ligon
Derrick Ligon

More by Derrick Ligon

View profile
    • Like