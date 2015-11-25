Valentin Prost
Cinémur

Empty states illustration

Valentin Prost
Cinémur
Valentin Prost for Cinémur
Hire Us
  • Save
Empty states illustration illustrator sketch drawing desk macbook cat illustration empty states
Download color palette

Quick illustration we've made for empty states in one of our apps.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 25, 2015
Cinémur
Cinémur
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Cinémur

View profile
    • Like